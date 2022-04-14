Wyndham Clark shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Wyndham Clark hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 20th at 3 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Clark chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Clark's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Clark's 186 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 3 under for the round.