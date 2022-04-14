William McGirt shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, William McGirt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McGirt finished his day tied for 92nd at 1 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, McGirt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, McGirt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 third, McGirt chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, McGirt's tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

McGirt got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 1 over for the round.