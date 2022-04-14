Wesley Bryan shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Wesley Bryan hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Bryan finished his day tied for 92nd at 1 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the par-5 second, Bryan chipped in his third shot from 31 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.

Bryan tee shot went 168 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bryan to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Bryan had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Bryan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bryan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bryan to 1 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Bryan chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to even for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Bryan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to 1 over for the round.