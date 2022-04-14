  • Webb Simpson rebounds from poor front in first round of the RBC Heritage

  • In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Webb Simpson makes a 37-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Webb Simpson holes 37-footer for birdie at RBC Heritage

    In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Webb Simpson makes a 37-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.