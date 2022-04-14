Webb Simpson rebounds from poor front in first round of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Webb Simpson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Simpson finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 291 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 third, Webb Simpson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Webb Simpson to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Simpson's tee shot went 189 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Simpson got a bogey on the 419-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 3 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Simpson hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Simpson chipped in his fourth shot from 15 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Simpson's 135 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Simpson to even-par for the round.

At the 198-yard par-3 17th, Simpson hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 18th, Simpson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and put Simpson at 2 under for the round.