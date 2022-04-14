Tyrrell Hatton shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Tyrrell Hatton hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 third, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hatton had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Hatton chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Hatton's 160 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 4 under for the round.