Tyler Duncan shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Tyler Duncan hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 20th at 3 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 291 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Duncan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

Duncan hit his tee at the green on the 200-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 53-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Duncan's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Duncan hit his 85 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Duncan's tee shot went 149 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.