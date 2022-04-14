Troy Merritt shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Troy Merritt hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 third, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Merritt had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

At the 198-yard par-3 17th, Merritt got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Merritt's 165 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.