Tommy Fleetwood finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Tommy Fleetwood hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 71st at even par Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 13th, Fleetwood's 134 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to even-par for the round.

Fleetwood got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to even for the round.