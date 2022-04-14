Tom Hoge shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Tom Hoge hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 104th at 2 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Hoge had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to even for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 2 over for the round.