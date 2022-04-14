Takumi Kanaya shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Takumi Kanaya hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kanaya finished his day tied for 104th at 2 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Kanaya chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kanaya to 1 under for the round.

Kanaya got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kanaya to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Kanaya his second shot was a drop and his approach went 107 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Kanaya hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kanaya to 1 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Kanaya reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kanaya to even for the round.