  • Bogey-free 1-under 70 by Sungjae Im in the first round at the RBC Heritage

  • In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Sungjae Im nearly chips in to set up birdie at RBC Heritage

    In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.