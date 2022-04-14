Bogey-free 1-under 70 by Sungjae Im in the first round at the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Sungjae Im hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Im finished his day tied for 54th at 1 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 302 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Sungjae Im chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.