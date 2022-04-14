Sung Kang finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Sung Kang hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 71st at even par Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 11th, Kang's 155 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kang had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to even for the round.