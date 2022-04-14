Stewart Cink shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Stewart Cink hit 8 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Cink chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Cink chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.

Cink his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Cink to 2 under for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 under for the round.

Cink hit his drive to left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, he sank his approach from 150 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Cink's 181 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.