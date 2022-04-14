Stephan Jaeger shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Stephan Jaeger hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 122nd at 4 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 270 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 11th, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Jaeger's tee shot went 181 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Jaeger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Jaeger had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Jaeger's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 117 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Jaeger hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

Jaeger got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 3 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Jaeger hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 2 and had a three-putt bogey, bringing Jaeger to 4 over for the round.