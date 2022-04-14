Si Woo Kim shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Si Woo Kim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 279 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Kim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 under for the round.