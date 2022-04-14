Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Shane Lowry in the first round at the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Shane Lowry hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Shane Lowry reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Shane Lowry at 1 under for the round.

At the 198-yard par-3 17th, Lowry hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Lowry's 199 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Lowry chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 4 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Lowry chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 5 under for the round.