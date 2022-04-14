Sepp Straka putts well in round one of the RBC Heritage

Sepp Straka hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 410-yard par-4 first, Sepp Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sepp Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to even for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Straka hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Straka chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.

Straka missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This moved Straka to 5 under for the round.