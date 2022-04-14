-
Sepp Straka putts well in round one of the RBC Heritage
April 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sepp Straka chips in for birdie at RBC Heritage
In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Sepp Straka chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-3 14th hole.
Sepp Straka hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 410-yard par-4 first, Sepp Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sepp Straka to 1 over for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 second, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to even for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Straka hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Straka chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.
Straka missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This moved Straka to 5 under for the round.
