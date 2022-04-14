Scott Stallings shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Scott Stallings hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 117th at 3 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 14th green, Stallings suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stallings at 3 over for the round.

At the 198-yard par-3 17th, Stallings hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Stallings chipped in his fourth from 8 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Stallings at 2 over for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 first, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 second, Stallings hit his 104 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 over for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 3 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Stallings hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Stallings chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to 3 over for the round.