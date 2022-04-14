Scott Piercy rebounds from poor front in first round of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Scott Piercy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Piercy finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 326 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Scott Piercy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott Piercy to even-par for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Piercy's 97 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Piercy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.