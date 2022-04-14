Scott Brown shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Scott Brown hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Brown finished his day tied for 104th at 2 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Brown reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Brown his second shot was a drop and his approach went 101 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second, Brown got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Brown to 2 over for the round.

Brown got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 3 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Brown to 4 over for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Brown reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 3 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Brown hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Brown chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.