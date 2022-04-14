Satoshi Kodaira shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Satoshi Kodaira hit 14 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 104th at 2 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Kodaira got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Kodaira his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 130 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Kodaira hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Kodaira's 121 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.