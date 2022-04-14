Sam Ryder finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Sam Ryder hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 71st at even par Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Ryder's 124 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Ryder's tee shot went 186 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Ryder hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 first, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ryder to even-par for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ryder had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to even for the round.