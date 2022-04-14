Sahith Theegala finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Sahith Theegala hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 71st at even par Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Theegala's tee shot went 163 yards to the right side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Theegala's 190 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.