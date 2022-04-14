8-over 79 by Ryan Brehm in first round of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Ryan Brehm hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 130th at 8 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Brehm's 159 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 third, Brehm chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brehm to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 200-yard par-3 green fourth, Brehm suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Brehm hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the round.

Brehm got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 2 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 4 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Brehm his second shot was a drop and his approach went 96 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Brehm hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved Brehm to 8 over for the round.