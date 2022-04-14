Russell Knox shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Russell Knox hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 92nd at 1 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 469-yard par-4 third, Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Knox his second shot was a drop and his approach went 136 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Knox's 91 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Knox had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.