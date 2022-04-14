Russell Henley shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Russell Henley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 20th at 3 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Henley's 174 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Henley had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

At the 373-yard par-4 13th, Henley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.