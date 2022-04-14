Roger Sloan shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Roger Sloan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 20th at 3 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 294 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Sloan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Sloan had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.

Sloan tee shot went 170 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Sloan to 3 under for the round.