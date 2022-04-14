Robert Streb shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Robert Streb hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 20th at 3 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Streb tee shot went 170 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Streb to 1 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Streb chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to even for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streb to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Streb's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Streb had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 198-yard par-3 17th, Streb missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Streb to 2 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.