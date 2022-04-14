Rickie Fowler shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Rickie Fowler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 128th at 5 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Fowler's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 2 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Fowler got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Fowler to 3 over for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Fowler's 86 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Fowler to 5 over for the round.