Richy Werenski shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Richy Werenski hit 10 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 104th at 2 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Werenski hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Werenski at 1 over for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 2 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.