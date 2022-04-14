Peter Malnati shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Peter Malnati hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.

Malnati missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This moved Malnati to even for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Malnati's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 198-yard par-3 17th, Malnati missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Malnati had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 third, Malnati chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Malnati's tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Malnati missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.