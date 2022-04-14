Patton Kizzire posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the first round of the RBC Heritage

Patton Kizzire hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free. Kizzire finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Patton Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Patton Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kizzire had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.