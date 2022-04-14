Patrick Cantlay putts well in round one of the RBC Heritage

Patrick Cantlay hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Patrick Cantlay had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Patrick Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Cantlay's 121 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Cantlay had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.