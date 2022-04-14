Pat Perez putts well in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Pat Perez hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Perez finished his day tied for 20th at 3 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Pat Perez's 141 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pat Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second, Perez got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Perez to even-par for the round.

Perez hit his tee at the green on the 200-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Perez to 3 under for the round.