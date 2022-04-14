Nick Watney shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Nick Watney hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 117th at 3 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Watney got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Watney's 131 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Watney had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Watney chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 4 over for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 3 over for the round.