Nick Taylor finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Nick Taylor hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 71st at even par Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Taylor's 143 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 12th, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Taylor's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Taylor had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Taylor's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.