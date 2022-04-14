Nate Lashley shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Nate Lashley hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 122nd at 4 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Lashley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Lashley to 3 over for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Lashley's tee shot went 170 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Lashley chipped his fifth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lashley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lashley to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lashley had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 over for the round.

Lashley got a double bogey on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lashley to 4 over for the round.