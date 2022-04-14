-
Morgan Hoffmann finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the RBC Heritage
April 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- April 14, 2022
Interviews
Morgan Hoffmann on his return to golf at RBC Heritage
Prior to the 2022 RBC Heritage, Hoffmann talks about his improving health and excitement to play at Hilton Head Island while living with muscular dystrophy.
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Morgan Hoffmann hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hoffmann finished his day tied for 71st at even par Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the par-4 third, Hoffmann's 204 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffmann to 1 under for the round.
Hoffmann had a fantastic chip-in on the 200-yard par-3 fourth. His tee shot went 187 yards to the fairway and his second shot was a drop where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hoffmann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffmann to 2 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Hoffmann's his second shot went 33 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hoffmann had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffmann to 2 under for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Hoffmann got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoffmann to 1 under for the round.
Hoffmann got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffmann to even-par for the round.
