  • Morgan Hoffmann finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the RBC Heritage

  • Prior to the 2022 RBC Heritage, Hoffmann talks about his improving health and excitement to play at Hilton Head Island while living with muscular dystrophy.
    Interviews

    Morgan Hoffmann on his return to golf at RBC Heritage

    Prior to the 2022 RBC Heritage, Hoffmann talks about his improving health and excitement to play at Hilton Head Island while living with muscular dystrophy.