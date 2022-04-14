Morgan Deneen shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Morgan Deneen hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Deneen finished his day tied for 92nd at 1 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Deneen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Deneen to 1 over for the round.

Deneen got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Deneen to 2 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Deneen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Deneen at 1 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 16th, Deneen chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Deneen to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 198-yard par-3 17th, Deneen missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Deneen to 2 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 18th, Deneen chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Deneen to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 second, Deneen hit his 151 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Deneen to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Deneen had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Deneen to 1 over for the round.