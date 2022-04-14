Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Mito Pereira in the first round at the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Mito Pereira hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.

On the par-4 10th, Mito Pereira's 149 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mito Pereira to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Pereira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Pereira hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Pereira to 2 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Pereira hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Pereira chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Pereira at 3 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Pereira hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Pereira had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 5 under for the round.