  • Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Mito Pereira in the first round at the RBC Heritage

  • In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Mito Pereira makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Mito Pereira's bold tee shot yields birdie at RBC Heritage

    In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Mito Pereira makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.