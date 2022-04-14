Michael Thompson shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Michael Thompson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at even for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 71st at even par Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Thompson's tee shot went 172 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Thompson had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Thompson hit an approach shot from 90 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Thompson's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.