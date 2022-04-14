Michael Gligic shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Michael Gligic hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at even for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 71st at even par Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 410-yard par-4 first, Gligic got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 200-yard par-3 fourth green, Gligic suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 2-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gligic at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gligic had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Gligic's 137 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Gligic's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to even for the round.