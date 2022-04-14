Maverick McNealy finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Maverick McNealy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 71st at even par Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

McNealy got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 third, McNealy chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, McNealy chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to even for the round.

At the 373-yard par-4 13th, McNealy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, McNealy's 182 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.