Matthias Schwab putts well in round one of the RBC Heritage

Matthias Schwab hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schwab finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Matthias Schwab had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matthias Schwab to even for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Schwab chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Schwab chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Schwab's 113 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 4 under for the round.