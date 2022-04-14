Matthew NeSmith shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Matthew NeSmith hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 54th at 1 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, NeSmith had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 third, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 419-yard par-4 sixth, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.