Matt Kuchar shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Matt Kuchar hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 20th at 3 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 284 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Kuchar's 137 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

Kuchar missed the green on his first shot on the 198-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Kuchar had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.