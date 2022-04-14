  • Matt Kuchar shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the RBC Heritage

  • In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Matt Kuchar makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Kuchar uses nice approach to set up birdie at RBC Heritage

    In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Matt Kuchar makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.