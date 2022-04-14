Matt Fitzpatrick shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Matt Fitzpatrick hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 54th at 1 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 294 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Fitzpatrick chipped his fifth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Fitzpatrick had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Fitzpatrick missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Fitzpatrick chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Fitzpatrick's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.