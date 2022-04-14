Martin Trainer shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Martin Trainer hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 117th at 3 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Trainer his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Trainer to 1 over for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Trainer chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to even for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Trainer's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 18th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trainer to 3 over for the round.