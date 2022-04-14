Mackenzie Hughes shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Mackenzie Hughes hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 104th at 2 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 11th, Hughes's 147 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Hughes his second shot was a drop and his approach went 106 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Hughes had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Hughes chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to even for the round.

At the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Hughes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hughes to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hughes chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 over for the round.