Luke List shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Luke List hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 122nd at 4 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 11th, List's 152 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, List's tee shot went 200 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, List his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, List chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved List to even for the round.

At the 410-yard par-4 first, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to 1 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 third, List chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved List to 2 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, List reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

At the 473-yard par-4 eighth, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to 4 over for the round.